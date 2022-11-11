Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Citigroup

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.25.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 496,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 66,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.