Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.90

Shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and traded as high as $13.78. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 233,164 shares.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Trading Up 2.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $12.55.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GER. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 229,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,104,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the second quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 301,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

