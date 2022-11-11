Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Down 87.2% in October

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the October 15th total of 337,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,256,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Goodness Growth Stock Up 4.7 %

OTCMKTS GDNSF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.41. 165,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,277. Goodness Growth has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20.

Get Goodness Growth alerts:

About Goodness Growth

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a physician-led cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates cannabis in environmentally friendly greenhouses; manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts; and sells its products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries, as well as third-party dispensaries.

Receive News & Ratings for Goodness Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodness Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.