Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,595 HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in HPX in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HPX during the 1st quarter worth $2,604,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of HPX by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 640,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.99. 8,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,458. HPX Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, amalgamation, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

