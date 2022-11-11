Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises 1.8% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cigna by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after acquiring an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cigna by 11.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,435,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $343,951,000 after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 38.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,922,000 after acquiring an additional 385,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock traded down $25.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.07. 61,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,262. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.47 and its 200 day moving average is $278.49. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $331.05. The company has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.17.

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

