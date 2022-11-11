Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares during the period. Venus Acquisition accounts for 2.6% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Venus Acquisition were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Venus Acquisition by 236.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 35,945 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Venus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of VENA traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $8.60. 18,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,819. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. Venus Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $16.17.

Venus Acquisition Company Profile

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

