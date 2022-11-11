Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The RMR Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 120.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMR stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.22. The stock had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,958. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $37.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39. The firm has a market cap of $888.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

RMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

