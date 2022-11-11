Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMLC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $98,741,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,199,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,441,000 after purchasing an additional 110,213 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,176,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,344 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,892,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,850,000.

EMLC stock remained flat at $23.72 during midday trading on Friday. 4,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,253. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $29.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

