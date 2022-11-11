Graham Co. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Litchfield Hills Research Forecasts (NYSE:GHM)

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Litchfield Hills Research raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Graham in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O�Neill now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Litchfield Hills Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Graham’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

GHM opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.57 million, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. Graham has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $13.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Graham by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Graham by 1.3% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Graham by 6.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 89,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics for defense sector.

