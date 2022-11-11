Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th.
Granite Construction Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSE:GVA opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $43.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Construction
Granite Construction Company Profile
Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Granite Construction (GVA)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.