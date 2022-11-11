Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

NYSE:GVA opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $43.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GVA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,107,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,539,000 after buying an additional 44,497 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,917,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,708,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,654,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,402,000 after acquiring an additional 89,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 128.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,180,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,574,000 after buying an additional 1,226,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,741,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,345,000 after buying an additional 137,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

