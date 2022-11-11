Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 170.6% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Price Performance

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 356,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,302. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95.

