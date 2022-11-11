Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.42-$2.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion. Green Dot also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.42-$2.51 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Green Dot from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of GDOT opened at $17.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $950.84 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $44.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 687.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

