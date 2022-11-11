Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Stock Rating Lowered by Susquehanna

Susquehanna lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Susquehanna currently has $37.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

In related news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,248,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 44.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,631,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,604,000 after acquiring an additional 499,908 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 160.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 107,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth $405,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

