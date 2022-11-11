GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2107057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

GreenSpace Brands Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at GreenSpace Brands

In other GreenSpace Brands news, insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased 3,128,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$62,576.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,455,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$969,117.36.

GreenSpace Brands Company Profile

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products primarily under the brands of LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a developer and producer of organic, natural, and nutritionally-rich food products for infants, toddlers, and children; CENTRAL ROAST, a snacking brand featuring an assortment of nuts, seeds, popcorns, and other snacks; and GO VEGGIE, a provider of dairy-free/lactose free products.

