Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $146.82

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 146.82 ($1.69) and traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.67). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 146 ($1.68), with a volume of 357,000 shares.

Gresham Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £124.52 million and a P/E ratio of 14,710.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 142.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.71.

Gresham Technologies Company Profile

Gresham Technologies plc provides reconciliation, regulatory reporting, connectivity, and data aggregation solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of Americas, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

