Grin Price Hits $0.0432 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. Grin has a market cap of $4.24 million and $149,082.75 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,306.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00360309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00023487 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00125551 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.16 or 0.00739775 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.92 or 0.00605651 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00225799 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

