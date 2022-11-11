Grin Price Tops $0.0449 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $180,263.76 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

