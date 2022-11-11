Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 7.93%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

GO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average is $37.99. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $129,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,345.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,345.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,018.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,338 shares of company stock worth $10,609,129 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

