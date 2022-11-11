Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Trading 5.4% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.43. 6,235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 290,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from Grosvenor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Grosvenor Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GCMG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.36.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 186.25% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $104.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

