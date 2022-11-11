Grove Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (GVR)

Grove (GVR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One Grove token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Grove has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $5.34 million worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grove has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.68 or 0.00579150 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,086.48 or 0.30157049 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Grove Profile

Grove’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. The official website for Grove is www.grovetoken.com. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grove

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove combines a Dubai-based investment company with Cryptocurrency. Grove is a Green investment company investing in renewable energy, solar, and hydroponic farming Industries. Grove will contribute 3 per cent of all transactions towards token optimization and marketing, with a portion of this invested into charitable donations that support environmental initiatives.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grove directly using U.S. dollars.

