GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,530 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 119.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GSK by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 498,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSK. Credit Suisse Group upgraded GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($20.73) to GBX 1,450 ($16.70) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.15) to GBX 1,500 ($17.27) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,608.33.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

