Guggenheim Cuts EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Price Target to $52.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $60.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EYPT. StockNews.com lowered shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $158.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,909,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,349,000 after purchasing an additional 389,707 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 871,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after buying an additional 249,083 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,740,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 187,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,219,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 186,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

