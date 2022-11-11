Guggenheim Cuts EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Price Target to $52.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $60.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EYPT. StockNews.com lowered shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $158.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 6.07.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.
