Guggenheim Lowers Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $48.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAGE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.57.

NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.05. 1,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $45.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 594.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 86,031 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

