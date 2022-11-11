GXO Logistics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of GXO Logistics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.80. The consensus estimate for GXO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

GXO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

GXO opened at $42.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $105.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in GXO Logistics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in GXO Logistics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

