GXO Logistics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of GXO Logistics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.80. The consensus estimate for GXO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.
GXO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.
GXO Logistics Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in GXO Logistics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in GXO Logistics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.