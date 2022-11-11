GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Susquehanna

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GXO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.50.

NYSE GXO traded up $3.22 on Thursday, reaching $45.56. 80,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,444. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after buying an additional 13,684 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 36,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 68.5% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

