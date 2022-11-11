GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Susquehanna

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
GXO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.50.
GXO Logistics Trading Up 7.6 %
NYSE GXO traded up $3.22 on Thursday, reaching $45.56. 80,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,444. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.