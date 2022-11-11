GYEN (GYEN) Price Tops $0.0071 on Top Exchanges

GYEN (GYEN) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 11th. GYEN has a market capitalization of $38.34 million and approximately $462,767.67 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One GYEN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.86 or 0.00584122 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,097.60 or 0.30425970 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000292 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

