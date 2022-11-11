H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) EVP Zhiwei Cai Sells 2,746 Shares

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $197,464.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,190.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.34. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $81.73.
H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.11 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 791,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,268,000 after acquiring an additional 86,025 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 40.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 1.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.
H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.
