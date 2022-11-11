Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) PT Raised to $88.00 at Citigroup

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HAE. JMP Securities increased their price target on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Haemonetics from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $83.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.16. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $897,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $2,632,526.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,916.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $897,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,729 shares of company stock worth $4,157,115 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 37.0% in the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at about $16,914,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.