Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.19–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $767.00 million-$792.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.25 million.
Hagerty Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HGTY traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 242,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,721. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hagerty has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $206.02 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hagerty will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hagerty
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGTY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Hagerty during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Hagerty during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hagerty
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.
