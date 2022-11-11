Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €12.26 ($12.26) and last traded at €12.20 ($12.20). 39,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.12 ($12.12).

The stock has a market cap of $896.28 million and a PE ratio of 7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.47.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

