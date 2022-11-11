Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.41

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 727746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Hanesbrands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 306,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 21.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 25.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 20.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 199,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 34,487 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

