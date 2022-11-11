Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.95-$1.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, CL King lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $18.13.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 132,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 44,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

