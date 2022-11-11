Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.95-$1.02 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

HBI stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 176.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after buying an additional 2,025,040 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,599,000 after purchasing an additional 997,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 46.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,708,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,336,000 after purchasing an additional 859,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 98.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,407,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 697,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

