Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.16 billion-$6.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.42 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.95-1.02 EPS.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 19,730,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,452,648. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.49. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBI. Evercore ISI cut Hanesbrands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. CL King reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.40.

In other news, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 176.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,040 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after acquiring an additional 997,840 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 46.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,708,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,336,000 after acquiring an additional 859,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 98.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,407,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after acquiring an additional 697,615 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

