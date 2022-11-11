Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Update

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, an increase of 230.4% from the October 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hang Seng Bank Price Performance

Shares of HSNGY stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 61,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,657. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39. Hang Seng Bank has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $21.61.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0785 per share. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.