Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stake Boosted by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 223.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,289 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HASI. StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,028,832.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,028,832.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard J. Osborne acquired 1,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,734.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $623,355. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HASI opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a current ratio of 18.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.52. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 107.91%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

