Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target Cut to C$54.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
Hardwoods Distribution Price Performance
HDIUF opened at $18.50 on Monday. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50.
About Hardwoods Distribution
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
