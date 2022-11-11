Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Cut to C$49.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

HDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$46.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$69.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark dropped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$55.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hardwoods Distribution presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.29.

TSE:HDI traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$26.84. The company had a trading volume of 16,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,812. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of C$22.66 and a 1 year high of C$49.58. The company has a market cap of C$626.88 million and a P/E ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$25.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44.

Hardwoods Distribution ( TSE:HDI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.54 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$893.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$816.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

