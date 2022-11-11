Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Andreas Wicki Sells 95,242 Shares of Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Andreas Wicki sold 95,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $5,600,229.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,305,915 shares in the company, valued at $135,587,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
- On Tuesday, November 8th, Andreas Wicki sold 18,865 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,132,088.65.
- On Friday, November 4th, Andreas Wicki sold 157,950 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,289,039.50.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Andreas Wicki sold 164,676 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,684,595.56.
NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $58.71 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.52.
HRMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
