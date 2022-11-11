Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Andreas Wicki Sells 95,242 Shares of Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Andreas Wicki sold 95,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $5,600,229.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,305,915 shares in the company, valued at $135,587,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, November 8th, Andreas Wicki sold 18,865 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,132,088.65.

On Friday, November 4th, Andreas Wicki sold 157,950 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,289,039.50.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Andreas Wicki sold 164,676 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,684,595.56.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $58.71 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 14.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 35.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

HRMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.