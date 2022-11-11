HC Wainwright Comments on Ocugen, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ocugen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocugen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocugen’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Ocugen Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $370.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 4.04. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,216.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.