HC Wainwright Comments on Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.56) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.82). The consensus estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.96) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OLMA stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $28.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.17).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $11,371,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 254,785 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 653.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 557,927 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 39,522 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

