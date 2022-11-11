HC Wainwright Comments on TScan Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCRX)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TScan Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein expects that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TScan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.05% and a negative net margin of 496.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Institutional Trading of TScan Therapeutics

Shares of TCRX stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. TScan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,519,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 136,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 37,030 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

