HC Wainwright Cuts Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target to $9.00

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OCUL. StockNews.com raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

OCUL stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 87.18% and a negative net margin of 119.35%. The business had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 7,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,122,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,427,311.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 166,128 shares of company stock worth $750,000. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 31.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

