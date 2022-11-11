HC Wainwright Lowers IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target to $45.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IGMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $20.93 on Monday. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $890.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of -0.48.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. Analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director M Kathleen Behrens bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director M Kathleen Behrens bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $571,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,489 shares in the company, valued at $901,928.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 66,328 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,743 and have sold 55,000 shares valued at $1,193,107. 55.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth $580,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth $81,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

