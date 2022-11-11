HC Wainwright Raises MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target to $12.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MGNX. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.56.

MacroGenics Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $6.51 on Monday. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $400.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at MacroGenics

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.95% and a negative return on equity of 111.57%. The business had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. Analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $1,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,979,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,947,228.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 168,422 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $623,161.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,443,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,542,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 668,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,661 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MacroGenics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 88,095.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 37,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 242,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 13.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 122.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter.

About MacroGenics

(Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

