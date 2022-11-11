HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 0.9% of Inspire Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 15.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,983,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.4% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.37. The company had a trading volume of 35,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,105. The stock has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.90.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.10.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,170 shares of company stock worth $4,459,930 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

