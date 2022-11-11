Head-To-Head Comparison: Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) vs. Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Rating) and Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virax Biolabs Group and Myriad Genetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virax Biolabs Group $120,000.00 140.28 -$1.71 million N/A N/A Myriad Genetics $690.60 million 2.42 -$27.20 million ($0.97) -21.24

Virax Biolabs Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Myriad Genetics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virax Biolabs Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Myriad Genetics 1 2 0 0 1.67

Myriad Genetics has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.79%. Given Myriad Genetics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Myriad Genetics is more favorable than Virax Biolabs Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virax Biolabs Group N/A N/A N/A Myriad Genetics -11.69% -4.86% -3.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.8% of Myriad Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Myriad Genetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Virax Biolabs Group beats Myriad Genetics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virax Biolabs Group

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits, and med-tech and PPE products for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name; and med-tech and PPE products, such as employee protection equipment products under the ViraxCare brand name, as well as infrared thermometers, pulse oximeters, masks, gloves, and other PPE products. It also distributes nebulizing machines and smart wearable devices that alert employees to help them follow social distance guidelines. In addition, the company operates an online platform that sells ViraxClear and ViraxCare products. It serves clinics, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals, and other groups, as well as corporations, employees, individual consumers, hospital systems, and public and private institutions. The company operates in Europe, South America, the Asia Pacific, Sub-Saharan Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Virax Biolabs (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Virax Biolabs Group Limited in September 2021. Virax Biolabs Group Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc., a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer. The company also offers Prolaris Prostate Cancer Prognostic Test, a RNA expression tumor analysis for assessing the aggressiveness of prostate cancer; EndoPredict Breast Cancer Prognostic Test, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of breast cancer; Precise Tumor, a solution for precision oncology; and Prequel Prenatal Screen, a non-invasive prenatal screening test conducted using maternal blood to screen for severe chromosomal disorders in a fetus. In addition, it provides Foresight Carrier Screen, a prenatal test for future parents to assess their risk of passing on a recessive genetic condition to their offspring; and GeneSight Psychotropic Mental Health Medication Test, a DNA genotyping test to aid psychotropic drug selection for patients suffering from depression, anxiety, ADHD, and other mental health conditions. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Illumina, Inc. and Intermountain Precision Genomics for an offering of germline and somatic tumor testing services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

