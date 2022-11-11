Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Raymond James

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

HCAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Health Catalyst from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.43.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCAT traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 31,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,905. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $560.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

In other Health Catalyst news, Director Duncan Gallagher bought 8,400 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,730.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,964 shares of company stock worth $22,074. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 128.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 117,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 66,141 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 870.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 46,182 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 51.4% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 79,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 27,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1,339.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 149,001 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

