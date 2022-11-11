Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) & Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) and Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Truxton pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland Financial USA pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Heartland Financial USA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Truxton alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Truxton and Heartland Financial USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truxton $39.19 million 4.75 $14.54 million $5.74 11.22 Heartland Financial USA $717.70 million 3.02 $219.92 million $4.69 10.87

Profitability

Heartland Financial USA has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton. Heartland Financial USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truxton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Truxton and Heartland Financial USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truxton 36.75% N/A N/A Heartland Financial USA 27.90% 11.39% 1.09%

Volatility & Risk

Truxton has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Truxton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Truxton and Heartland Financial USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A Heartland Financial USA 0 1 0 0 2.00

Heartland Financial USA has a consensus target price of $53.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.90%. Given Heartland Financial USA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heartland Financial USA is more favorable than Truxton.

Summary

Heartland Financial USA beats Truxton on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truxton

(Get Rating)

Truxton Corporation, through Truxton Trust Company, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans. It also provides private banking, wealth management, trust, and estate services; and business banking, commercial lending, and treasury management services. The company was formerly known as NBT Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Truxton Corporation in May 2013. Truxton Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate mortgage loans; small business loans; agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle and home improvement loans, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use. In addition, it provides online banking, mobile banking, telephone banking, bill payment, automated clearing house, wire transfer, zero balance account, transaction reporting, lock box, remote deposit capture, accounts receivable, investment sweep account, reconciliation, treasury management, wealth management, trust, foreign exchange, and various fraud prevention services, such as check and electronic positive pay, as well as commercial purchasing and merchant credit cards, debit cards, and automated teller machines. Further, the company offers investment services, such as mutual funds, annuities, retirement products, education savings products, and brokerage services, as well as vehicle, property and casualty, and life and disability insurance products. Additionally, it is involved in the community development, consumer finance, multi-line insurance agency, and property management businesses. The company operates through 129 banking locations in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, and California. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for Truxton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truxton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.