Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Rating) rose 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.39 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02). Approximately 5,021,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 4,745,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.01).

The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of £12.60 million and a PE ratio of -1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.39.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML), subset of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome conditioning bone marrow transplants to substitute traditional chemotherapy and/or radiation; HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

